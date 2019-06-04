VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

$200 mln deal to develop resort complex on Tuan Chau Island

By Khanh Anh   June 4, 2019 | 10:05 am GMT+7
$200 mln deal to develop resort complex on Tuan Chau Island
An amusement park built by Tuan Chau Group on Tuan Chau Island. Photo courtesy of Tuan Chau Group.

Construction company Coteccons and real estate developer Tuan Chau Group will build a multimillion-dollar resort complex on Tuan Chau Island.

They signed a strategic partnership Monday to also jointly develop other real estate projects in Quang Ninh, Hanoi, Quang Nam, Vung Tau, and Ho Chi Minh City.

First off the blocks will be a complex of hotels, villas, resorts, and amusement areas on Tuan Chau, an island to the northwest of the famed Halong Bay, a UNESCO natural heritage site.

It will be built on an area of 4.8 ha with three sides overlooking the sea. The companies expect the project to cost VND4.5-5 trillion ($194-215 million) but did not announce the start date for the project.

Tuan Chau Group, formerly Au Lac Quang Ninh, is known for building a 2 km road connecting Tuan Chau Island with the mainland. It has interests in real estate, investment, banking, securities, tourism, hotels, yachts, and entertainment.

Coteccons Construction JSC is a leading construction firm with experience in designing and executing large projects. It also has interests in investment, aluminum, glass, interiors, and other commercial operations.

Related News:
Tags: Construction Coteccons Tuan Chau Group Tuan Chau island resort complex Vietnam
 
Read more
Sharp eyes computer production shift from China to Vietnam

Sharp eyes computer production shift from China to Vietnam

US agriculture firm eyes hi-tech expansion in Vietnam

US agriculture firm eyes hi-tech expansion in Vietnam

Education startup Kyna makes it to Google Demo Day Asia finals

Education startup Kyna makes it to Google Demo Day Asia finals

Viettel aims to be a digital transformation pioneer

Viettel aims to be a digital transformation pioneer

Tiki sees music video as route to e-commerce dominance

Tiki sees music video as route to e-commerce dominance

Hyundai Group wants to invest in Vietnam’s high-speed rail

Hyundai Group wants to invest in Vietnam’s high-speed rail

VinFast to deliver first CUVs this month

VinFast to deliver first CUVs this month

 
go to top