Canada initiates dumping inquiry into steel imports from China, Vietnam, South Korea

By Reuters   May 29, 2018 | 09:37 am GMT+7
Canada is concerned that steel imported from China, Vietnam and South Korea has harmed its steel industry.

The steps follow US imposing steep import duties on steel products from Vietnam that originated in China.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) said on Monday it has initiated a preliminary dumping inquiry into steel imported from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The tribunal will investigate whether the alleged dumping and subsidizing of “cold-reduced flat-rolled sheet products of carbon steel” from these countries have harmed Canada’s steel industry.

CITT, which operates in Canada’s trade remedy system and reports to parliament, said it will determine the results of the investigation on July 24 and will provide the reasons for the same on August 8.

Canada’s steps follow U.S. actions from last week when the United States Commerce Department had slapped steep import duties on steel products from Vietnam that originated in China after a final finding they evaded U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy orders.

The global steel industry is struggling with a glut of excess production capacity, much of it located in China, that has pushed down prices.

