Australia may slap anti-dumping duties on Vietnam's aluminum products

Australian authorities are likely to impose high anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese aluminum extrusions following an investigation.

According to a notice issued this week by the Vietnam Competition Authority, duties of between 8.5 and 34.2 percent are expected to be added on Vietnam’s extrusions, which are products coming from aluminum alloys and used in a wide range of industries.

The Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has recently wrapped up its anti-dumping and countervailing investigation on aluminum products imported from Vietnam and Malaysia. The official conclusions have not been announced and a final decision will be made by January 18. But preliminary findings are pointing towards high duties.

The commission started its investigation in August, following a request from Capral Limited, an Australian aluminum extrusions manufacturer.

Capral claimed that that Vietnamese aluminum extrusions producers have received subsidies from the government with preferential taxes and other favorable conditions. This allows them to sell their products at low prices and causes injury to the Australian aluminum industry, according to the company.

The normal tariff rate for aluminum extrusions imported from Vietnam and Malaysia is 5 percent.

Related news:

> Turkey to impose anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese polyester yarn

> Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping lawsuits

> US concludes anti-dumping investigation of Vietnamese steel firm