VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Australia may slap anti-dumping duties on Vietnam's aluminum products

By VnExpress   November 19, 2016 | 11:22 am GMT+7

Duties of between 8.5 and 34.2 percent are likely to be imposed on Vietnamese aluminum extrusions.

Australian authorities are likely to impose high anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese aluminum extrusions following an investigation.

According to a notice issued this week by the Vietnam Competition Authority, duties of between 8.5 and 34.2 percent are expected to be added on Vietnam’s extrusions, which are products coming from aluminum alloys and used in a wide range of industries.

The Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has recently wrapped up its anti-dumping and countervailing investigation on aluminum products imported from Vietnam and Malaysia. The official conclusions have not been announced and a final decision will be made by January 18. But preliminary findings are pointing towards high duties.

The commission started its investigation in August, following a request from Capral Limited, an Australian aluminum extrusions manufacturer.

Capral claimed that that Vietnamese aluminum extrusions producers have received subsidies from the government with preferential taxes and other favorable conditions. This allows them to sell their products at low prices and causes injury to the Australian aluminum industry, according to the company.

The normal tariff rate for aluminum extrusions imported from Vietnam and Malaysia is 5 percent.

Related news:

> Turkey to impose anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese polyester yarn

> Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping lawsuits

> US concludes anti-dumping investigation of Vietnamese steel firm

Tags: Vietnamese aluminum extrusions anti-dumping tariff Australian market Australian Anti-Dumping Commission Australian Department of Industry Innovation and Science Capral Limited
 
Read more
Vietnam’s rice exports to crash to 8-year low in 2016

Vietnam’s rice exports to crash to 8-year low in 2016

Vietnam, EU agree on clean timber licenses

Vietnam, EU agree on clean timber licenses

Ho Chi Minh City ranked among top 5 real estate markets in Asia-Pacific

Ho Chi Minh City ranked among top 5 real estate markets in Asia-Pacific

For Vietnam's hi-tech sector, skilled workers remain elusive

For Vietnam's hi-tech sector, skilled workers remain elusive

A closer look at Vietnam's troubled fertilizer plant as bankruptcy threat looms

A closer look at Vietnam's troubled fertilizer plant as bankruptcy threat looms

Vietnam slaps fine of $1,100 on PepsiCo

Vietnam slaps fine of $1,100 on PepsiCo

Sun Group’s resort properties deliver impressive profit rates

Sun Group’s resort properties deliver impressive profit rates

Olympian task prompts Japan to open door for foreign workers

Olympian task prompts Japan to open door for foreign workers

 
go to top