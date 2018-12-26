An international school guides students to navigate a constantly changing world

Established in 2007, the Renaissance school aims to provide high-quality, accredited international education for students from two to 18 years of age.

Its Pre-school curriculum is based on the British Early Years Foundation Stage; at the Primary level, the National Curriculum of England complemented by the International Primary Curriculum.

At Secondary, the curriculum is based on the National Curriculum of England with IGCSE’s and the prestigious International Baccalaureate Diploma for years 12 and 13.

Not only does Renaissance boast excellent facilities, qualified teachers recruited mainly from the U.K. and a highly supportive board, it also has a strong and growing parent community, making it a worthy first choice for families wanting quality international education.

Renaissance understands the importance of a well-rounded education and aims to equip students with the necessary foundation for thriving in the ever-changing world of the 21st century. It does this by adding many award-winning programmes to its extracurricular activities, like Model United Nations and Global Scholars. A Renaissance education sets students up for placement in prestigious universities and for success in whatever path they choose to follow.

School principal Peter Gittins emphasizes: "A Renaissance education provides students with the skills and attributes that will enable them gain entry into quality universities and colleges around the world and, in some cases, with advanced credit."

Renaissance is also the only Round Square School in Vietnam, connecting it to 160 schools in 40 countries. The Round Square IDEALS (Internationalism, Democracy, Environmentalism, Adventure, Leadership and Service) underpins the Discovery Framework, which supports schools in developing and structuring holistic programmes that build character, competencies and life-skills in students.

Additionally, Round Square membership offers students the opportunity to collaborate and participate in joint activities and projects with other member schools.

Renaissance continues to grow its accreditations and memberships, including recently, the Federation of British International Schools in Asia, earning it high regard in the international schools community, locally and internationally.