Ajinomoto becomes SEA Games sponsor as healthy eating promoter

Ajinomoto Co., the parent company of Ajinomoto Vietnam, will provide support for both events as Platinum Sponsor. This is the first time a Japanese company has become an official sponsor for these regional events.

Since 2003, Ajinomoto Co. has been working on the Victory Project®, which supports activities including sports nutritional guidance and amino acid conditioning for top-level athletes at international tournaments.

The project provides top level athletes in Japan with Ajinomoto Group’s products and nutritional support through Kachimeshi® program, Ajinomoto’s sports nutrition meal program for building a winning physique.

Being an official sponsor for the SEA Games and the ASEAN Para Games gives Ajinomoto Co. the opportunities to provide various supports through its subsidiaries in the Southeast Asian region based on a wealth of knowhow on nutritional support for athletes that the company has accumulated in Japan.

Under the agreement, Ajinomoto Co. will provide products including seasonings, soups and coffee, depending on the cuisine of each country. It will also supply Amino VITAL®, the amino acid based product which aids in conditioning during extreme workouts, provides substantial muscle-building properties as a typical protein supplement and helps replenish energy during endurance sports.

Ajinomoto Group representative inks deal making it the Platinum Sponsor of the 29th SEA Games and the 9th ASEAN Para Games.

Founded in 1909, Ajinomoto is now operating in 28 countries and regions. It earned net sales of $9.87 billion in fiscal 2015.

As a global manufacturer of high-quality seasonings, processed foods, beverages, amino acids, pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals, Ajinomoto has for decades contributed to food culture and human health through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies. Today, the company is becoming increasingly involved in finding solutions for improved food resources, human health and global sustainability.

The company has established business bases in many Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore. The company has developed a consumer food business in these countries for many years, and thus has maintained a strong connection with the local food culture.

Ajinomoto Co. established its Vietnam business in 1991. Ajinomoto Vietnam follows the mission of contributing to the growth of Vietnam, and to the happiness and good health of Vietnamese people through food culture and food resources development. The company specializes in “Delicious No.1” seasoning, food and beverage products.

With the company’s specialty in food and health, Ajinomoto Vietnam is now taking initiatives in ASV, short for “Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value” which represents Ajinomoto Vietnam’s unchanging commitment to the creation of economic value and growth by contributing to the resolution of social issues, to create value together with the society and local communities.

The company is now helping improve nutrition status for healthy living, develop food resources in agriculture sector and become model citizen in saving energy and natural resources.

The Victory Meal as part of the Kachimeshi Program includes five dishes which provide nutritional balance with carbohydrates, protein and fiber.

Under its School Meal Project, Ajinomoto Vietnam is collaborating with education and nutrition authorities to perform its social responsibility in the education sector. The project aims to improve the state of health among children and enhance their awareness of nutrition through primary school meals, to improve nutrition and health for the country’s next generation.

The company’s expansion to the sports area aims to further its contribution to advances in food and health for general public as well as athletes in each country.

The SEA Games and the ASEAN Para Games are held every two years to help forge strong regional cooperation, understanding and unity in the Southeast Asian community. They are the largest sports events in the region, attracting more than 600 million people each time.

The 29th SEA Games and the 9th ASEAN Para Games are mainly held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and hosted by Malaysia Organising Committee, with the participation of 11 nations: Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The 29th SEA Games will take place between August 19-31, 2017 and the 9th ASEAN Para Games September 17-23.