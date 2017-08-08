55 million passengers fly into Vietnam's airports in first 7 months

Airports across the country served more than 55 million passengers during the first seven months of this year, figures from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam revealed.

The number of passengers passing through terminals nationwide in July alone reached 9.1 million, up 12.2 percent against the same period last year, of which domestic travelers accounted for around 75 percent.

Currently, there are 63 foreign airlines from 25 countries and territories operating in Vietnam.

Foreign airlines together with domestic carriers Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Jetstar Pacific are operating 105 international routes out of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Hai Phong.

Meanwhile, there are 52 domestic air routes and 22 civilian airports around the country.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) plans to transport 91 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo this year, increases of 13 percent and 5 percent respectively.

The ACV has been working to increase the capacity of domestic airports, especially the big three: Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat and Da Nang. The corporation has also tightened inspections and surveillance to guarantee service quality during the peak travel season this year.