new year's eve
Party chief greets Year of the Dog with locals around Hanoi's iconic lake
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong visted Sword Lake on the eve of the Lunar New Year, giving lucky money to ...
Government greenlights HCMC's new year fireworks shows
The city will have four fireworks shows on New Year's Eve and another six have been approved for the Lunar New ...
Saigon prepares for not one, but four New Year fireworks shows
Major Vietnamese cities, including Saigon, went fireworks-free last year following the Communist Party’s call for austerity.
December 26, 2017 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
At least 35 killed, 40 wounded in Istanbul nightclub 'terror attack'
Two gunmen entered the nightclub dressed as Santa firing shots at random.
January 01, 2017 | 07:53 am GMT+7
5 V-pop hits for New Year's Eve
Worried you won't understand a single lyric? Don't. You're not missing much.
December 31, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
#TGIF Happy New Year: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
Best parties to say farewell to 2016 and ring in 2017.
December 30, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
New Year's Eve: Party Bus
Get ready to hop on five party spots of the Old Quarter.
December 29, 2016 | 08:39 am GMT+7
New Year's Eve: Light Fantastic
Music performances, workshops and visual delights throughout the night.
December 29, 2016 | 08:34 am GMT+7
New Year's Eve: Violincello Concert
Violin and cello from four European artists.
December 22, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
New Year's Eve: Rooftop Party at Rec Room
Fireworks and best hiphop artists of the capital.
December 21, 2016 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
New Year's Eve: Castaway Boat Party
Ecape the madness of the city with 300 other castaways and dance to new year's fireworks.
December 21, 2016 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
New Year's Eve at Savage
Celebrate in style at the new techno bar of Hanoi.
December 21, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
New Year's Eve: Blackout at Piu Piu
An apocalyptic setting with lights off on all floor.
December 21, 2016 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
New Year's Eve: BirdCage's Retro Future 2017
A mix of psytrance, house, funk, disco, hip-hop.
December 21, 2016 | 08:13 pm GMT+7