Vietnam's PV Gas forecasts net profit to fall 26 pct in 2017

The company says it's prepared for the worst given the unstable world economy and unpredictable global oil prices.

Vietnam's PV Gas bags $65 mln in Q1 net profit on rising revenue

The company reported revenue in the first quarter of 2017 rose nearly 7 percent from a year ago to VND15 trillion. 

Petrolimex net profit hits six-year high

Vietnam’s state-owned oil importer and distributor Petrolimex, recorded a US $140 million net profit in 2015, the highest figure since 2010, according to the company’s ...
