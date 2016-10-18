The most read Vietnamese newspaper
China angered as US considers navy visits to Taiwan
China says U.S. is violating 'One China' policy.
Indonesian naval ships start four-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City
The visit aims to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries' military forces and promote the ...
US Navy commander visits river where Vietnam defeated China
He hailed growing cooperation between the U.S. and Vietnam’s navies in time of regional instability.
October 07, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Indian warships make port call in northern Vietnam
The visit aims to enhance relations, understanding and trust between the two countries' navies.
September 23, 2017 | 08:02 pm GMT+7
Naval accidents no setback to operations in troubled waters, US Pacific Air Chief says
U.S. general said the collision of the USS John S. McCain should not overshadow the defense capability the U.S. brings to the region.
August 26, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
US Navy recovers second body in search for sailors missing after collision
The navy recovered the first body from inside the hull of the warship earlier this week.
August 25, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch naval patrols
Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines began joint naval patrols in their region Monday as threats from extremist groups increase.
June 19, 2017 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
Bodies of missing sailors found in flooded compartments of US destroyer
All seven of the sailors who had been reported missing were found dead.
June 18, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
US Navy destroyer, Philippines merchant vessel collide off Japan
The U.S. ship was reportedly experiencing some flooding but was not in danger of sinking.
June 17, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
American and Japanese warships make port call in Vietnam
The visit aims to bolster naval ties and provide marine search and rescue training.
May 21, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Russia offers Philippines arms and close friendship
Russia aims to become a close friend of the traditional U.S. ally as it diversifies its foreign ties.
January 05, 2017 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Canadian warship pays goodwill visit to Vietnam
The two navies will be discussing defense ties during the frigate's visit.
October 18, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese navy conducts rescue missions with U.S. hospital ship
Vietnam is ramping up its maritime might with back-to-back international naval exchanges.
July 27, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
U.S. says its forces will keep operating in South China Sea
U.S. forces will continue sailing, flying and operating wherever international law allows.
July 20, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam looks to Japan for anti-submarine aircraft
Vietnam is looking to strengthen its military muscle and Japan has emerged as a potential supplier. The Nikkei Asian Review cited a Japanese official as saying that the Vietnamese ...
June 28, 2016 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
