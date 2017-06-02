The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese man sentenced to 3 years in jail for threatening to murder officials
The man's sand dredging firm had been shut down while others had been allowed to continue operating illegally.
Contaminated groundwater poses cancer threat for tens of thousands in Saigon
Researchers warn the city could also sink by one meter by 2050 if locals continue to tap the free supply.
Vietnam insistent in chasing growth with mining despite concerns
The trade ministry plans to increase oil and gas revenues by 8-10 percent this year.
June 02, 2017 | 10:46 am GMT+7
