The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
natural gas
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
PetroVietnam, foreign firms win license to build $1.27 bln gas pipeline
The project is the biggest new investment pledge in Vietnam to receive government approval so far in 2017.
Vietnam's PV Gas bags $65 mln in Q1 net profit on rising revenue
The company reported revenue in the first quarter of 2017 rose nearly 7 percent from a year ago to VND15 trillion.
PetroVietnam units to boost Su Tu Trang natural gas output
The new outflow could help Vietnam meet its rising fuel demand in the near future, after production saw a slight drop last year.
February 18, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Vietnam to cut off gas supplies to power plants
The Nam Con Son pipeline fires up more than 20 percent of the country's power demands.
September 06, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam-Gazprom venture pumps billions of cubic meters from East Sea gas fields
The Vietnam-based Bien Dong Petroleum Operating Company, a 51:49 joint venture between PetroVietnam and Russia's Gazprom, has produced 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and ...
April 27, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s coal, natural gas, LPG output rise; crude oil down in Q1
Vietnam’s estimated production of key energy commodities, comprising coal, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, went up but estimated output of crude oil fell in the first ...
March 28, 2016 | 07:34 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter