VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag natural gas
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

PetroVietnam, foreign firms win license to build $1.27 bln gas pipeline

The project is the biggest new investment pledge in Vietnam to receive government approval so far in 2017.

Vietnam's PV Gas bags $65 mln in Q1 net profit on rising revenue

The company reported revenue in the first quarter of 2017 rose nearly 7 percent from a year ago to VND15 trillion. 

PetroVietnam units to boost Su Tu Trang natural gas output

The new outflow could help Vietnam meet its rising fuel demand in the near future, after production saw a slight drop last year.
February 18, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7

Vietnam to cut off gas supplies to power plants

The Nam Con Son pipeline fires up more than 20 percent of the country's power demands.
September 06, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7

PetroVietnam-Gazprom venture pumps billions of cubic meters from East Sea gas fields

The Vietnam-based Bien Dong Petroleum Operating Company, a 51:49 joint venture between PetroVietnam and Russia's Gazprom, has produced 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and ...
April 27, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s coal, natural gas, LPG output rise; crude oil down in Q1

Vietnam’s estimated production of key energy commodities, comprising coal, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, went up but estimated output of crude oil fell in the first ...
March 28, 2016 | 07:34 pm GMT+7
 
go to top