VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag National Financial Supervisory Commission
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report

Strong investment and remittance inflows have put the country in a good position this year.

Vietnam to monitor financial system more closely: Deputy PM

The government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC), which oversees financial and monetary policies, ...

SBV targets to keep bad debt under 3 pct

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has instructed credit institutions, including domestic and foreign commercial banks, to keep bad debt under 3 percent of outstanding loans.
April 15, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's bad debt down to 2.9 pct in 2015

Bad debt within the Vietnamese banking system fell to 2.9 percent of outstanding loans at the end of 2015 from 3.7 percent a year before, according to the annual financial report ...
March 16, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
 
go to top