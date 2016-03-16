The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
National Financial Supervisory Commission
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report
Strong investment and remittance inflows have put the country in a good position this year.
Vietnam to monitor financial system more closely: Deputy PM
The government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC), which oversees financial and monetary policies, ...
SBV targets to keep bad debt under 3 pct
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has instructed credit institutions, including domestic and foreign commercial banks, to keep bad debt under 3 percent of outstanding loans.
April 15, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's bad debt down to 2.9 pct in 2015
Bad debt within the Vietnamese banking system fell to 2.9 percent of outstanding loans at the end of 2015 from 3.7 percent a year before, according to the annual financial report ...
March 16, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter