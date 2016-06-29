VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag national debt
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam pays back $3 billion on foreign debts during first half of 2016

Vietnam's government spent more than VND68 trillion ($3 billion) to pay back foreign debts in the first six months of this year, said the General ...
 
go to top