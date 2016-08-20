VnExpress International
National Day
Nearly 60 killed in traffic accidents over Vietnam's national holiday

The brief holiday witnessed 58 fatalities and more than 9,100 traffic violations.

Congestion hits Saigon and Hanoi again as migrants go home for National Day

Chaos ensued as people rushed home to enjoy the three-day break with their family

HCMC to spend $90,000 on firework displays to celebrate Independence Day

Save the date: September 2 in Ho Chi Minh City for firework displays and other fun activities.
August 20, 2016
 
