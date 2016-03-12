VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag National Congress
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam shortens time for new head of state approval

The selection of a new President, Prime Minister and National Assembly Chairman has been brought forward three months earlier, and will now be ...

Politburo to nominate head of state

The Vietnam Communist Party’s Central Committee is holding a three-day session in Hanoi to nominate the top three ...
 
go to top