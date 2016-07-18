The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam lawmakers begin month-long session in Hanoi
Nearly 500 legislators are expected to pass 13 laws as recent personnel changes cast clouds on the biannual meeting.
Vietnam sets goal of 6.7 percent economic growth for next year
Legislators eye a recovery after the economy cooled off in the first half of 2016.
Vietnamese province dismisses rumors of top legislator's misuse of state cars
Officials say the pseudo-scandal was intended to slander state officials.
October 31, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam rehashes plan for ambitious high-speed railway
The transport ministry is trying to revive a plan to build a high-speed rail link.
September 13, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
More power for police? Proposal meets opposition in Vietnam's parliament
Amendments to the public security law involving guns and bodyguards have leaders divided.
August 16, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam battles to hit 6.7 pct growth goal
Economic slow-down is threatening to scupper the government's annual target.
July 29, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s lawmakers give Taiwanese fish killer a pass
The house has decided not to put the environmental disaster caused by the Formosa steel mill on the agenda.
July 28, 2016 | 12:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese president reelected with overwhelming majority
Vietnam's top legislative body has reconfirmed Tran Dai Quang to one of the country's most powerful positions.
July 25, 2016 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s top lawmaker questions plan to pump more oil to boost GDP
What's the point of producing more oil when global prices are so low?
July 22, 2016 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
How Vietnam's lawmakers elect top leaders
The first plenary session of the National Assembly, Vietnam's legislature opened on July 20 to confirm the election of top leaders.
July 21, 2016 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam lawmaker calls for parliamentary investigation of Taiwanese fish killer
A raft of violations reflects Formosa's 'disregard for the interest of the Vietnamese'.
July 21, 2016 | 07:40 am GMT+7
Vietnam's election official 'suprised' at lawmaker's illegal dual citizenship
The National Assembly's election council was caught off guard by the fact a legislator has dual citizenship.
July 18, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Wealthy Vietnamese lawmaker-elect sacked over illegal dual citizenship
She has become the second MP to be dismissed in just 3 days.
July 18, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Public Referendum Act comes into effect today
A new Law on Referendum – one of the more prominent human rights-related laws in Vietnam - has come into effect today, giving state authorities the right to call a referendum to ...
July 01, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam holds back revised Penal Code to fix ambiguous errors
Vietnam will delay the release date of its 2025 Penal Code, which was scheduled to replace the 1999 Criminal Code on July 1, due to errors in the drafting process, according to a ...
June 28, 2016 | 03:19 pm GMT+7
