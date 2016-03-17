The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
national assembly
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam “won’t let reactionary forces disrupt elections”: NA chairwoman
The clock is counting down before Vietnamese people cast their ballots in national elections this Sunday. The government has been more vigilant than ...
Four parliamentary self-nominees reach final list in HCM City
Four parliamentary self-nominees were included in the final list of 175 qualified candidates in HCM City bidding ...
PM Phuc among 17 government members running for National Assembly seats
The executive body nominated 17 of its members to the list of 197 candidates from central agencies to run for seats in the upcoming National Assembly election, following approval ...
April 14, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
154 independent National Assembly candidates preliminarily approved
Self-nominees account for 154 of the 1,146 candidates seeking election to Vietnam’s upcoming 14th National Assembly after the second consultation round in March.
April 14, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today
National Assembly, the highest legislative body of Vietnam, will complete the transition to the new government today by approving 21 new officials of the cabinet put forward by ...
April 09, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
NA election supervisors: Identify “reactionary groups” behind independent candidates
Members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) have asked the National Election Committee to clarify information regarding self-nominated candidates in Hanoi for the upcoming ...
March 18, 2016 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Security subcommittee: Some independent candidates for National Assembly receive outside support
Independent candidates in Hanoi seeking election to the 14th National Assembly (NA) and local government are receiving financial support from "outside sources", a security ...
March 18, 2016 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter