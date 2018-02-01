VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag narcotics
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

US slaps sanctions on Laos Golden Triangle 'casino' in bid to break up narco-empire

Laos shares a border with Vietnam and Thailand, an important 'Golden Triangle' smuggling hub for narcotics.

Myanmar and Thailand torch $1 billion of seized drugs

Myanmar remains one of the world's great drug producing nations.
 
go to top