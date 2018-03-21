The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring
Over 50,000 ecstasy pills and a kilo of crystal meth was seized in the raid last Sunday.
Ho Chi Minh City seizes tons of banned narcotic leaves
The leafy stimulant is popular in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia.
