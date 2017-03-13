VnExpress International
AP photographer to present Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Napalm Girl' to Vietnamese Women's Museum

Nick Ut will also give the Hanoi-based museum the Nikkormat camera he used during the Vietnam War.

Legendary Vietnam War photographer Nick Ut to close lens on distinguished career

The AP photojournalist is best known for the 'napalm girrl' photo.
 
