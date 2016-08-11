VnExpress International
Tag Nam Con Son
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam to cut off gas supplies to power plants

The Nam Con Son pipeline fires up more than 20 percent of the country's power demands.

Malaysian firm acquires 30 percent interest in Vietnamese oilfield

Mitra Energy Inc. has decided to dip its beak into a strategic offshore oilfield.
 
