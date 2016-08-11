The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Nam Con Son
Vietnam to cut off gas supplies to power plants
The Nam Con Son pipeline fires up more than 20 percent of the country's power demands.
Malaysian firm acquires 30 percent interest in Vietnamese oilfield
Mitra Energy Inc. has decided to dip its beak into a strategic offshore oilfield.
