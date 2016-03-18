The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Controversial BOT chief wins independent campaign for seat on Vietnam's National Assembly
One of the two independent candidates who secured seats in the National Assembly is the CEO of Tasco Joint-Stock Company – one of the biggest ...
Vietnam election results: only two independent runners pass finish line
Results of Vietnam's general election were confirmed today by the National Election Council (NEC) with 496 new ...
Vietnam “won’t let reactionary forces disrupt elections”: NA chairwoman
The clock is counting down before Vietnamese people cast their ballots in national elections this Sunday. The government has been more vigilant than ever, especially following a ...
May 18, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
PM Phuc among 17 government members running for National Assembly seats
The executive body nominated 17 of its members to the list of 197 candidates from central agencies to run for seats in the upcoming National Assembly election, following approval ...
April 14, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
NA election supervisors: Identify “reactionary groups” behind independent candidates
Members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) have asked the National Election Committee to clarify information regarding self-nominated candidates in Hanoi for the upcoming ...
March 18, 2016 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
