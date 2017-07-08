VnExpress International
Tag MV Royal 16
Vietnam to bring home bodies of sailors murdered by Philippine militants

The two Vietnamese sailors were beheaded by Islamist militants after being held hostage since last November.

Vietnamese crew kidnapped by Muslim rebel group Abu Sayyaf: Philippines

The notorious militants had already claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.
 
