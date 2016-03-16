VnExpress International
In Orlando killer's hometown, Muslims endure slurs, insults

Since the Orlando massacre, the small Muslim community of Fort Pierce, Florida, the killer's hometown, has found itself the target of hate-filled ...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to lead new effort on restive Rakhine State

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi will lead a new effort to bring peace and development to Rakhine State where violence ...

Republican money class fears stigma of becoming Trump donors

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 16 - As Donald Trump inches closer to becoming the U.S. Republican nominee, many of the party's big donors fear they will tarnish their reputations ...
March 17, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7
 
