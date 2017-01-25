VnExpress International
Courts likely to probe Trump's intent in issuing travel ban

'It would represent a serious expansion of judicial oversight of what the president and the entire executive branch does.'

Trump beheading Statue of Liberty cover sparks criticism

The image was widely shared on social media and also featured on posters waved by Trump's protesters attending a ...

More U.S. states challenge Trump's immigration orders

Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and Washington state have joined the legal battle against Trump's travel ban.
February 01, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7

Trump set to move on Mexican border wall

Trump has also floated the idea of a ban on Muslims coming to the United States. 
January 25, 2017 | 08:36 pm GMT+7
 
