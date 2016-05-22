VnExpress International
U.S. says late Taliban leader was planning attacks on Americans

U.S. President Barack Obama approved the drone strike that killed Mullah Akhtar Mansour because the Taliban leader was overseeing plans for new ...

Obama in Hanoi: Taliban leader is dead

U.S. President Barack Obama confirmed on Monday that the leader of the Afghan Taliban had been killed in an ...

Afghan Taliban leader likely killed in US drone strike in Pakistan

The United States conducted a drone strike on Saturday against the leader of Afghan Taliban, likely killing him on the Pakistan side of the remote border region with Afghanistan ...
May 22, 2016 | 08:33 am GMT+7
 
