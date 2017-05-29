The most read Vietnamese newspaper
World's most popular pirated movie site being run from Vietnam: US trade association
The Motion Picture Association of America wants to call it a wrap on illegal content.
Oscars so scandalous: leading movies hit with backlash
This year's contenders have been plagued by accusations of plagiarism, sexual misconduct, and criticism from gay ...
A movie a day for 60 years: cinema sustains a Berlin love
At this week's Berlin film festival, Erika and Ulrich Gregor, now in their 80s, are absolute fixtures.
February 18, 2018 | 10:51 am GMT+7
'Shape of Water', 'Three Billboards' lead best picture race after Oscar nominations
The awards will be presented in Hollywood on March 4.
January 24, 2018 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Netflix crosses $100 bln market capitalization as subscribers surge
The company has signed up more than half of all U.S. broadband households and is building its customer base in 190 countries.
January 23, 2018 | 12:59 pm GMT+7
Teen boy fined for live-streaming movie from Vietnamese cinema
The 19-year-old was slapped with a $660 fine, but some people think it was a PR stunt.
December 28, 2017 | 05:36 pm GMT+7
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premieres with tribute to late Carrie Fisher
The actress, who played Princess Leia, died at age 60 last December after completing her work on 'The Last Jedi.'
December 10, 2017 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
'Star Wars' a perfect escape in a 'dark' era: Hamill
"The 'Star Wars' universe created by George Lucas is one of the few things that still offers the world a positive message -- and remains relevant."
November 22, 2017 | 08:31 am GMT+7
Vietnamese movie leak: A question of poor audience attitude or just a PR stunt?
The movie has received widespread coverage after its famous producer shared an emotional Facebook post about respect for hard work.
November 14, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Uproar as new action movie casts Jackie Chan as Vietnamese father
'Jackie Chan is not Vietnamese nor does he understand the struggles of Vietnamese people.'
June 29, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Swedish comedy 'The Square' is surprise Cannes winner
'The Square' is an often savagely funny takedown of the limits of free speech and the blurred lines between the sexes.
May 29, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
At Cannes, Vietnam declares itself ‘New Destination of Blockbusters’
The Cinema Department will set up shop at the festival in France this week, hoping to woo more filmmakers.
May 16, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
‘Kong’ director reunites with local actors in surprise Vietnam visit
Jordan Vogt-Roberts returns to Ninh Binh Province and meets the farmers who appear as extras in the blockbuster.
May 12, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Stunning trailer released for 'Blade Runner 2049'
Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford star in the much anticipated sequel of the cult classic.
May 10, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7
'Kong: Skull Island' director plans short film to promote Vietnam
The country's tourism ambassador also hopes to bring more Hollywood directors to this side of the Pacific.
April 19, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
View more stories