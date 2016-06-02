VnExpress International
Peugeot makes a comeback in Vietnam with high-end scooters

The company believes the market is ready for luxury two-wheelers that cost more than $2,000.

HCMC considers banning private vehicles from city center

Ho Chi Minh City looks into ways to limit private vehicles in the city center to ease congestion.

Radical proposal to limit Hanoi's motorcycle traffic

The idea was a part of the draft about modernizing the capital, which was presented at a conference of the Hanoi Municipal Communist Party Committee on June 27.
June 28, 2016 | 07:56 am GMT+7

Vietnamese snap up two million Honda motorcycles in fiscal 2016

The world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer sold 2.03 million units in Vietnam in the 2016 fiscal year (which ended in March), up 6.3 percent from the previous year, said Minoru ...
June 02, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
 
