VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Motorcycles in Hanoi
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Motorcycles in Hanoi to more than double to 11 million by 2025

The number of motorcycles in Vietnam’s capital is expected to rise to 11 million units by 2025, more than double from over the current five million, ...
 
go to top