Tag
Mossack Fonseca
IT worker at Panama Papers firm detained in Geneva, Le Temps reports
A computer technician at the Geneva office of the law firm at the centre of the Panama Papers leak was detained several days ago on suspicion of ...
Panama signs onto OECD tax information exchange pact
Panama on Tuesday officially signed on to comply with OECD standards on exchanging tax information, a move that ...
China tops the Panama Papers
VnExpress International has analyzed the Panama Papers, the biggest data leak in history. We found that businesses from China are the biggest clients of Mossack Fonseca, the law ...
May 12, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
More Vietnamese companies and individuals named in leaked Panama Papers
The number of Vietnamese companies and individuals linked to the Panama Papers and 2013 Offshore Leaks has jumped to 189 after the International Consortium of Investigative ...
May 10, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Panama Papers: Investigators raids Mossack Fonseca property, seizes shredded papers
Panamanian investigators on Friday raided a property used by Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of a massive leak of offshore financial data, removing bags full of ...
April 23, 2016 | 08:58 am GMT+7
Money and power: China's link to Panama Papers firm
Long before the Panama Papers leaks put law firm Mossack Fonseca on front pages around the world, the company was already well known among a certain class of Chinese investor.
April 08, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Panama law firm says data hack was external, files complaint
The Panamanian lawyer at the center of a data leak scandal that has embarrassed a clutch of world leaders said on Tuesday his firm was a victim of a hack from outside the company, ...
April 06, 2016 | 08:49 am GMT+7
'Panama Papers' revelations trigger global probes
PARIS - Several countries launched tax evasion probes Monday after a massive leak of confidential documents lifted the lid on the murky offshore financial dealings of a slew of ...
April 05, 2016 | 08:46 am GMT+7
