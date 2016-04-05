The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Philippines says anti-dengue vaccine may be connected to three deaths
'These findings strengthen the decision to stop the vaccine. It has failed in some children.'
Mosquito warrior fights dengue fever through the night in Hanoi
The mosquito-borne disease has killed five people in the capital so far this year.
Vietnam confirms two more Zika patients: Health Ministry
The Ministry warned that new Zika cases could rise in the near future.
October 09, 2016 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam
Cases of dengue fever are rapidly increasing, with 14 deaths reported so far this year.
July 27, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
Zika virus 'scarier' than thought: US health officials
The Zika virus is "scarier" than previously thought, US health officials warned Monday as they urged Congress to unblock funding to fight the mosquito-borne virus linked to birth ...
April 12, 2016 | 08:31 am GMT+7
Vietnam put on higher alert after first Zika virus cases
Two Vietnamese women have tested positive for the Zika virus, health authorities said on Tuesday, adding that mosquitoes were highly likely to be the source of infection, putting ...
April 06, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
First Vietnam's Zika virus victims infected through mosquito bites
The Health Ministry issued an initial conclusion that the first two cases of Zika virus in Vietnam was transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.
April 05, 2016 | 02:11 pm GMT+7
