The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Morgan Stanley
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vinamilk's Jan-Sep gross profit jumps 28 percent ahead of share sale
The government's investment arm SCIC is set to sell a 9 percent stake in the dairy giant this year.
Morgan Stanley Asia to advise Vietnam on stake sale of dairy giant
Vietnam’s investment arm wants to milk the maximum profit from the sell-off.