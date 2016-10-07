VnExpress International
Vinamilk's Jan-Sep gross profit jumps 28 percent ahead of share sale

The government's investment arm SCIC is set to sell a 9 percent stake in the dairy giant this year.

Morgan Stanley Asia to advise Vietnam on stake sale of dairy giant

Vietnam’s investment arm wants to milk the maximum profit from the sell-off.
 
