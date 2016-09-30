VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag moon bears
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Moon bears rescued in Central Highlands after decade of torture

The animals' teeth had been shattered by their attempts to chew through their metal cages. 

Moon bears released in Mekong Delta region

Vietnam is coming closer to eliminating bear farming across the country.
 
go to top