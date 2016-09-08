The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese man nabbed for killing rare monkeys in protected park
The population of Hatinh langurs has shrunk by half in less than 40 years.
Police seize 26 frozen monkey corpses in central Vietnam
Vietnam is considered a hotspot for wild animal trading.
Two arrested with seven red-faced monkeys in central Vietnam
Local authorities plan to release the sole surviving monkey in Nghe An Province's protected forest.
December 04, 2016 | 06:44 pm GMT+7
Monkeys break new ground on stone tool theory
Should our humans' much-trumpeted smartness take all the credit for primitive stone tools?
October 20, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Rangers rescue rare monkeys in Vietnam's Central Highlands
The endangered animals were stuffed in mesh bags.
September 08, 2016 | 11:46 am GMT+7
