money laundering
Vietnam's draft tax on unexplained incomes could lead to money laundering: legislators
Unexplained assets should be seized from civil servants instead, some legislators say.
$20 bln of FDI in Vietnam channeled from British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is among the top five countries with the greatest FDI inflow into Vietnam, ...
Iceland's leader resigns, first casualty of Panama Papers
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first casualty of leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm which have shone a spotlight ...
April 06, 2016 | 09:03 am GMT+7
'Panama Papers' revelations trigger global probes
PARIS - Several countries launched tax evasion probes Monday after a massive leak of confidential documents lifted the lid on the murky offshore financial dealings of a slew of ...
April 05, 2016 | 08:46 am GMT+7
Panama to launch criminal probe of 'Panama Papers'
PANAMA CITY - The state prosecutor's office in Panama said Monday it will launch an investigation into revelations contained in a massive data leak of a law firm that created ...
April 05, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Chinese group prosecuted for money laundering in Vietnam
Seven Chinese citizens stood trial on March 16 for transferring money illegally between China and Vietnam, totaling over VND800 billion ($35.8 million).
March 17, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
