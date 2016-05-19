VnExpress International
Tag monetary policies
Jewelry company exec wants more gold on the market

Would a gold trading floor convince Vietnamese people to abandon their hoarding mentalities?

Disputed proposal seeks to strike gold on 'risky' trading floor

A national gold trading floor could help mobilize gold from members of the public to serve the country’s ...
 
