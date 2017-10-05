The most read Vietnamese newspaper
monarchy
Japan emperor to abdicate in April 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito will step down on April 30, 2019, the prime minister announced Friday.
Thais bid final goodbye to beloved King Bhumibol
Thailand mourns the passing of King Adulyadej.
Your gilded chariot awaits: Brunei sultan celebrates 50 years in power
Brunei sultan is now the world's second-longest reigning monarch.
October 05, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7