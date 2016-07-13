VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag MOIT
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Steel production in Vietnam forecast to grow 10-12 pct next year

An expanding economy needs something solid to build its foundations on.

PM orders shake up at scandal-hit Ministry of Industry and Trade

Vietnam is restructuring unwieldy government bodies in a bid to maintain economic momentum and reduce ...
 
go to top