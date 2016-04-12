VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag models
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam to remove contested nude ban for models

Vietnam will lift a ban on the taking and spreading of nude photos slapped on models and beauty queens a month ago, according to Hoang Minh Thai, ...

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who wears it best of them all?

From full length dresses to scantily clad outfits, Vietnamese beauties continue to rock the showbiz world.
 
go to top