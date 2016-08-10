The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
mobile phone game
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam wants Pokemon out of religious, historic sites
The mobile game appears to be pushing the authorities to the limit.
Taxis join the Pokemon hunt in Vietnam
Cab drivers have come up with a special package to help Pokemon players catch 'em all.
Pokemon Go player has smartphone snatched in Saigon
While you're looking for Pokemon, robbers are looking at your smartphone.
August 10, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter