VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag missing crew
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

CASA plane’s black boxes recovered; two more bodies found

Vietnam’s search and rescue teams have recovered both of the black boxes of the missing CASA-212-40 patrol plane which went missing on June 16.

Four bodies recovered as Vietnamese search plane salvage mission continues

Search teams looking for the missing sea patrol plane CASA 212 this morning reported that they have found two more ...

Vietnamese fighter jet Su-30’s debris found, crash site pinpointed

Search teams of the crashed fighter jet Su-30MK2 have found some debris and have been able to pinpoint the exact location of the aircraft’s crash site after 10 days since it went ...
June 23, 2016 | 11:51 pm GMT+7

CASA 212 crew member found dead at crash site

Search and rescue teams looking for the missing sea patrol plane CASA 212 have found a second body belonging to a crew member at the aircraft’s suspected crash site near Hai Phong ...
June 23, 2016 | 06:51 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese search team finds body at CASA 212 plane crash site

Search and rescue teams looking for the missing sea patrol plane CASA 212 found an unidentified body at the aircraft’s suspected crash site near Hai Phong this morning, according ...
June 23, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
 
go to top