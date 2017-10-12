The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Russian defense chief visits Vietnam amid talk of missile deals in the region
Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu was completing a four-day tour of Southeast Asia.
Kim calls on North to mass-produce nukes, missiles
'The nuclear button is always on my table.'
Bomb disposal experts destroy 4-meter US missile found in Hanoi river
Officers think the missile was dropped in 1972, and its detonator was still intact.
December 08, 2017 | 10:55 am GMT+7
Cathay flight crew 'saw' N. Korea missile from plane
Cathay did not give the location of the flight at the time of the sighting.
December 04, 2017 | 05:07 pm GMT+7
Trump: China's N.Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'
'The Chinese envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man.'
December 01, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Kim has completed a six-year transition to what the South calls a reign of terror.
November 30, 2017 | 05:38 pm GMT+7
Imagery shows latest North Korean missile larger, more powerful: analysts
'North Korea is continuing to pursue its ICBM in a methodical and pragmatic manner, making progress in incremental steps.'
November 30, 2017 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
US warns North Korean leadership will be 'utterly destroyed' in case of war
Trump called North Korea's Kim 'a sick puppy'.
November 30, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
N. Korea warns 'instable' Trump against reckless remarks
The North says it now has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland.
November 05, 2017 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Trump says US 'totally prepared' for potential NKorea threat
'We're so prepared like you wouldn't believe,' Trump said.
October 23, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Trump expected to pressure China's Xi to rein in North Korea: officials
Trump believes that Xi should have even more leverage to work on the North Korea problem.
October 21, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
China's Sept imports from N.Korea down 37.9 pct as UN sanctions bite
The sharp decline in imports in September compares to a 1 percent drop in August.
October 13, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
N.Korea says Trump has 'lit fuse of war': TASS
'It can be said that Trump has lit the fuse of war against us,' said Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.
October 12, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
White House says 'not the time to talk' with Pyongyang
Kim responded by calling Trump a 'mentally deranged dotard.'
October 03, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7
Negotiating with North Korea a waste of time: Trump
'He [Rex Tillerson] is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,' said Trump.
October 02, 2017 | 08:04 am GMT+7
