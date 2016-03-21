The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
missile test
UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea over missile test
The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Friday for its Nov. 29 intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Trump vows he won't let China 'do nothing' on N. Korea
'I am very disappointed in China,' Trump wrote.
N.Korea fails in new missile test
Speculation is brewing that the North is preparing a sixth nuclear test, with satellite images showing its main nuclear site 'primed and ready.'
April 16, 2017 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile -U.S. official
Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
January 31, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Kim Jong Un says missile gives North Korea ability to attack U.S. in Pacific
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said after supervising the test launch of a "medium long-range strategic ballistic missile" that the country came to possess "the sure capability to ...
June 23, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
S. Korea says North fired missile, as US hosts nuclear talks
North Korea fired another short-range missile off its east coast on Friday, South Korean officials said, as global leaders met in Washington to discuss the threat of Pyongyang's ...
April 01, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
North Korea fires short-range missiles
North Korea fired five short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, amid heightened tension over the isolated country's nuclear ...
March 21, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
