Tag mismanagement
Top leaders named and shamed in latest scandal to hit Vietnam's 'most livable city'

The latest developments come after a raft of management scandals that have plagued Da Nang and before a major Party gathering.

Ho Chi Minh City’s top leader faces the music for ‘serious violations’ at state energy giant

Dinh La Thang is facing punitive measures for mismanagement at PetroVietnam.
 
