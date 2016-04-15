VnExpress International
Vietnam's public procurement to go digital by 2025

Companies will soon have to go online if they want to do business with government agencies.

New minister on upcoming reform: expect certain friction

Vietnam has wrapped up its leadership transition, and the new administration has so far shown determination to ...
 
