Tag
Ministry of Transport
Vietnam rehashes plan for ambitious high-speed railway
The transport ministry is trying to revive a plan to build a high-speed rail link.
Vietnam to launch international bus routes to Thailand
New bus lines will connect Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.
Vietnam to connect 2,000km expressway by 2020
Investors are needed to fund the $10 billion North-South route.
July 08, 2016 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam starts the deployment of electronic toll collection
From July 1, Cau Gie – Ninh Binh expressway investor applies the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system with Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology at its two ticket ...
July 02, 2016 | 12:20 pm GMT+7
Privatization helps Vietnamese contractors compete with foreign players
Vietnamese companies in the infrastructure sector have more chance to win projects funded by official development assistance loans after they have been either partly or wholly ...
June 10, 2016 | 11:47 am GMT+7
Vietnam launches online international driving license
Vietnamese and foreign drivers are now able to apply for an international driving license online for just VND135,000 ($6).
June 02, 2016 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines to sell $108 million stake to Japan’s largest airline
Vietnam Airlines has announced it plans to sell a stake equivalent to nearly nine percent of its charter capital to All Nippon Airways Holdings, and the $108 million deal could be ...
May 24, 2016 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
Expressway investor driven to take action over missing toll revenue
One of the investors in the Phap Van – Cau Gie expressway suspects that daily tolls of about VND1.2 billion ($54,000) do not reflect the number of vehicles using the road.
May 06, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Nearly 8,000 flights delayed in first quarter
Airlines conducted 51,656 flights in Vietnam during the first three months in 2016, of which 7,735 were delayed and 295 were cancelled, but the plus-side was there were less lost ...
April 13, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Ministry of Transport makes $93 million from divestments
Nine state owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Ministry of Transport (MoT)’s management sold stakes worth VND2.7 trillion (about $93 million) in the first three months of 2016.
April 13, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
Expressway operator backs down on toll hikes, cuts fees instead
Tolls on the Hanoi – Hai Phong expressway will now be reduced after an outcry from transport operators over a proposed jump in fee was announced last week.
March 25, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Solar-powered lights to be trialed on national highways
The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) is planning to set up 300 solar-powered light on major national highways over the next two years.
March 04, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
