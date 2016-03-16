VnExpress International
Tag Ministry of National Defense
Vietnam to mark off areas forbidden to foreign homebuyers

Vietnam may soon define which residential areas will be off-limits to foreign homebuyers.

New prime minister appoints vice minister of defense

Newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has appointed Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Commander of ...

Overview of 200 Central Committee members

The 200 members of the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam come from various provinces, cities and central government bodies.
March 04, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
 
