VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ministry of Investment and Planning
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam to monitor financial system more closely: Deputy PM

The government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC), which oversees financial and monetary policies, will develop a realiable database ...

Jan-Feb foreign direct investment rises 15 percent

Foreign investors have disbursed $1.5 billion for foreign direct investment projects in Vietnam in the first two ...
 
go to top