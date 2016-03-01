The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam to monitor financial system more closely: Deputy PM
The government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC), which oversees financial and monetary policies, will develop a realiable database ...
Jan-Feb foreign direct investment rises 15 percent
Foreign investors have disbursed $1.5 billion for foreign direct investment projects in Vietnam in the first two ...
