Vietnam to have $2.5 billion coal-fired power plant
The project is being developed by a Japanese-South Korean consortium.
Carlsberg gets a thirst for Vietnam's state-owned brewer Habeco
Negotiators will be sitting down next week, maybe over a beer, to iron out the details.
Vietnam’s largest IPO of 2016 to launch on August 29
The company with sizable stake in Toyota, Honda and Ford in Vietnam will offer 167 million shares.
August 13, 2016 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese products struggle to meet EU standards
Substandard 'made in Vietnam' products may offset Vietnam-E.U. free trade agreement benefits.
August 12, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Chinese steel tagged with Vietnamese labels to avoid high EU taxes
Firms from both countries may be involved in the scam.
August 11, 2016 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Trade remedies offer Vietnamese firms little protection in international playground
Vietnamese goods are the subject of approximately 100 trade remedy cases in foreign countries, but local authorities have only enforced measures to tackle four cases of ...
June 04, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam more favorite among German investors than China, India and other Asian peers
German companies in Vietnam are expressing more confidence in the economy and business development than those in China, other ASEAN countries, and India, a survey has shown.
June 01, 2016 | 06:14 pm GMT+7
Metro Vietnam acquisition by Thai retail giant under scrutiny
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked a Thai investor to clarify its Metro Cash & Carry Limited Company acquisition deal in pursuance of Vietnam’s Law on Competition.
May 04, 2016 | 10:20 pm GMT+7
