VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ministry of home affairs
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam makes over 10,000 civil service job cuts in first half of 2016

Over 10,000 civil servants lost their jobs in the first half of 2016 as the government seeks to balance the budget.
 
go to top